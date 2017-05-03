Therea s a new federal standard for Hull Identification Numbers on...
The U.S. Coast Guard is beginning to enforce the new federal standard for Hull Identification Numbers on vessels, which may require about 19,000 owners in Washington state to change the HIN on their vessels, according to the Whatcom Count Auditor's Office. "If the vessel's HIN does not comply with the new federal standard, owners will not be able to register, renew or title their vessel until the HIN is updated," the auditor's office wrote in a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|125
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,627
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tramps Trailer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC