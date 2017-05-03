Therea s a new federal standard for H...

Therea s a new federal standard for Hull Identification Numbers on...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Bellingham Herald

The U.S. Coast Guard is beginning to enforce the new federal standard for Hull Identification Numbers on vessels, which may require about 19,000 owners in Washington state to change the HIN on their vessels, according to the Whatcom Count Auditor's Office. "If the vessel's HIN does not comply with the new federal standard, owners will not be able to register, renew or title their vessel until the HIN is updated," the auditor's office wrote in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 125
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr 9 Love washington 18
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,627
News GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15) Mar '17 Tramps Trailer 51
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC