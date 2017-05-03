Therea s a new federal standard for Hull Identification Numbers on...

The U.S. Coast Guard is beginning to enforce the new federal standard for Hull Identification Numbers on vessels, which may require about 19,000 owners in Washington state to change the HIN on their vessels, according to the Whatcom Count Auditor's Office. "If the vessel's HIN does not comply with the new federal standard, owners will not be able to register, renew or title their vessel until the HIN is updated," the auditor's office wrote in a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.