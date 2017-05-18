Testing shows Colo. pot use up 'dramatically'

Flood Advisory issued May 19 at 9:59AM MDT expiring May 22 at 8:00AM MDT in effect for: Logan, Morgan, Washington Flood Advisory issued May 19 at 9:59AM MDT expiring May 21 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Morgan Flood Advisory issued May 19 at 9:59AM MDT expiring May 21 at 6:00AM MDT in effect for: Weld Winter Weather Advisory issued May 19 at 9:34AM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Costilla, Huerfano, Las Animas Freeze Watch issued May 19 at 9:32AM MDT expiring May 20 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: Delta, Dolores, Gunnison, Mesa, Montezuma, Montrose, San Miguel Freeze Warning issued May 19 at 9:31AM MDT expiring May 20 at 9:00AM MDT in effect for: El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo Flood Advisory issued May 19 at 8:45AM MDT expiring May 20 at 4:00PM MDT in effect for: Weld Flood Warning issued May 19 at 5:50AM MDT expiring May 19 at 5:09PM MDT in effect for: El ... (more)

