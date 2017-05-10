State, Feds Respond to Nuclear Site...

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry has announced that the Department of Energy will launch an investigation into what went wrong at the Hanford Nuclear Site, where a tunnel housing contaminated equipment collapsed earlier this week. At the same time, the state of Washington is taking action to penalize the DOE over the incident, which reportedly did not result in a leak of contamination, but spurred a lockdown across the 586-square-mile site.

