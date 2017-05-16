Spokane Police searching for missing boy

Spokane Police searching for missing boy

20 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Jeremy Clough left his home near S. Scott and E. Hartson at around 4:00 a.m. on Friday. Police say he is probably on his red and black Schwinn bicycle and was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts.

