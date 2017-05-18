Scandal Finale: Will Mama Pope Assassinate Mellie?
Olivia's mom/wrist-chewer extraordinaire Maya was revealed to be the evil mastermind Peus and Gertrude were working for at the end of last week's Scandal . And now with both of them dead, she's gotta finish the job, which, as the promo teases , involves assassinating Mellie during her inauguration in Thursday's two-hour Season 6 finale.
