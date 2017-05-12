Rose names new director
Luis A. Croquer , a diplomat's son with broad international experience, has been appointed director of the Rose Art Museum at Brandeis University, where he will oversee one of the region's most important collections of modern and contemporary art. Croquer, who currently serves as deputy director of exhibitions, collections, and programs at the Henry Art Gallery at the University of Washington Seattle, said he looked forward to expanding the museum's role at the university and Greater Boston community by taking "smart and calculated" risks.
