Refugee children traveling alone increased five-fold since 2010

The number of children traveling alone has increased fivefold since 2010, the United Nations Children's Fund said today, warning that many young refugees and migrants are taking highly risky routes, often at the mercy of traffickers, to reach their destinations. Taken together, 300,000 children travelled alone worldwide from 2015 to 2016 - a five-fold increase since 2010, when 66,000 children were reported to be on the move, UNICEF said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.