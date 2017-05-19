Refugee children traveling alone increased five-fold since 2010
The number of children traveling alone has increased fivefold since 2010, the United Nations Children's Fund said today, warning that many young refugees and migrants are taking highly risky routes, often at the mercy of traffickers, to reach their destinations. Taken together, 300,000 children travelled alone worldwide from 2015 to 2016 - a five-fold increase since 2010, when 66,000 children were reported to be on the move, UNICEF said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|Thu
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC