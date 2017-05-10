Puppy mill bust prompts calls for changes to Washington animal laws
Following a puppy mill bust and the arrest of a couple in Stevens County , a big question remains: Could something have been done sooner? Forty dogs were rescued from horrible conditions at Theresa and Thomas Hostetler's home, and Wednesday most of those dogs have been taken to other shelters in Washington and Oregon. Rescue4All founder Jamie McAtee says the dogs and cats were found in their own feces, some chained to trees, and there were even some dead dogs found on the property.
