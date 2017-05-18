Possible leak found at Washington nuc...

Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KCAU

Authorities at Washington state's Hanford nuclear waste site are investigating a possible leak after discovering radioactive material on a worker's clothing. The discovery follows an incident two weeks earlier in which a site tunnel collapsed, sparking fears of radiation exposure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCAU.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory Thu Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle May 6 Ditto 8
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr '17 USA Today 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,166,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC