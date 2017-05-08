Portion of tunnel containing nuke was...

Portion of tunnel containing nuke waste collapses at Hanford

14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed. Workers at the site of the tunnel collapse Tuesday morning were evacuated.

