Portion of tunnel containing nuke waste collapses at Hanford
An emergency has been declared at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation in southeastern Washington after a portion of a tunnel that contained rail cars full of nuclear waste collapsed. Workers at the site of the tunnel collapse Tuesday morning were evacuated.
