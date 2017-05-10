Pence to visit Montana coal mine, headline Gianforte rally - Fri, 12 May 2017 PST

Vice President Mike Pence addresses the World Summit in Defense of Persecuted Christians hosted by Franklin Graham, and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Washington. He is scheduled to visit a Montana coal mine and an Indian reservation before headlining an evening rally in support of Republican Greg Gianforte, who is seeking the state's only congressional seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.