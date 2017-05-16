Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks
In this June 28, 2016 file photo, then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington. An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between Russia and one of its key advisers is set to speak publicly for the first time about the concerns she raised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|125
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,627
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC