Ottawa to review Boeing military bids in Canada after battle with Bombardier

The federal government says it's reviewing Boeing's efforts to win Canadian military contracts after the U.S. government formally launched investigations into the aircraft giant's allegations that Bombardier received subsidies allowing it to sell its CSeries planes at below-market prices. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's comment that it's "reviewing current military procurement that relates to Boeing" appears to be a not-so-subtle hint that the government would revisit its purchase of Super Hornets.

