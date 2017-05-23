No radiation reported after collapse of plutonium plant tunnel in Washington

A 20-foot hole in the roof of a tunnel at Washington state's Hanford nuclear waste site will be filled with clean soil, according to the US Department of Energy . Hanford, which sits almost 200 miles southeast of Seattle, was established by the Manhattan Project during World War II to make plutonium for nuclear weapons , including the atomic bomb that was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, in 1945.

