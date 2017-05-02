Meet this year's Washington Business Hall of Famers
Gracia Martore of Tegna, Chris Nassetta of Hilton, Philip de Picciotto of Octagon and Mike Harreld of PNC are the 2017 Washington Business Hall of Fame inductees.
