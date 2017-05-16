May 7: Stephen Colbert, prison security and Mets health
Yonkers: Bravo to Stephen Colbert and to CBS for its highly rated show ! He tells it like it is and that's wonderful. No fake news there! If the p***ygrabber-in-chief can demean women and still get elected, then Colbert can take him down through his astute and clever comedy.
