Marijuana Breathalyzer: Washington St...

Marijuana Breathalyzer: Washington State University Looking For Volunteers To Smoke Pot

Researchers at Washington State University spoke with the Pullman League of Women Voters on May 18 and discussed that they are currently working on creating a breathalyzer that can detect how much marijuana is in a person's system. In order to do this, researchers are looking for volunteers to assist them by smoking marijuana, according to a report by the Spokesman-Review.

