Lessons for China in failed US Silk Road initiative

This month's Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, a gathering of existing and potential stakeholders in China's trade development initiative, will welcome national leaders including Russia's Vladimir Putin, Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi and Indonesia's Joko Widodo to Beijing. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, already in office for more than 100 days, has yet to appoint an ambassador to Afghanistan, which sits at the centre of a Silk Road initiative the US Department of State began promoting in 2011.

