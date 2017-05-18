Labor costs and cheap imports deliver...

Labor costs and cheap imports deliver a dual threat to Washington asparagus - Sun, 21 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

At Columbia Valley Family Farms, workers lay out asparagus spears for inspection, cleaning and trimming May 5 in the pickling plant north of Pasco. Twenty-five percent of Columbia Valley's asparagus is pickled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site 1 hr Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle May 6 Ditto 8
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,509 • Total comments across all topics: 281,187,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC