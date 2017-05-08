Kevin Spacey says new 'House of Cards...

Kevin Spacey says new 'House of Cards' is among 'best' done - Tue, 09 May 2017 PST

In a Jan. 30, 2016 file photo, Kevin Spacey poses in the press room with the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series for "House of Cards" at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, in Los Angeles. Spacey, who stars as a power-hungry South Carolina congressman who connives his way to the presidency, says the upcoming fifth season of A'House of CardsA' is A'one of the bestA' theyA've done and his Frank Underwood is just as backstabbing and deceitful as in other seasons.

