Kevin Spacey says new 'House of Cards' is among 'best' done - Tue, 09 May 2017 PST
In a Jan. 30, 2016 file photo, Kevin Spacey poses in the press room with the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series for "House of Cards" at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall, in Los Angeles. Spacey, who stars as a power-hungry South Carolina congressman who connives his way to the presidency, says the upcoming fifth season of A'House of CardsA' is A'one of the bestA' theyA've done and his Frank Underwood is just as backstabbing and deceitful as in other seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr '17
|Just Slim
|276,627
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC