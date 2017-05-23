Kevin Spacey promotes 'House of Cards' on Washington metro - Wed, 24 May 2017 PST
Actor Kevin Spacey has appeared on Washington's metro as his "House of Cards" character, Frank Underwood, to promote the Netflix political drama. News outlets report that Spacey was photographed Monday at the Foggy Bottom-GWU station by real-life former chief White House photographer Pete Souza.
