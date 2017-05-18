Is your child buckled in safely? Clic...

Is your child buckled in safely? Click It or Ticket campaign starts May 22

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: My Edmonds

As Washingtonians prepare for upcoming summer travel, the Washington Traffic Safety Commission is asking families to buckle up. The national "Click It or Ticket" seat belt enforcement campaign will take place May 22 through June 4, concurrent with Memorial Day, one of the busiest travel and holiday weekends of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at My Edmonds.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site 10 hr Supersized Nuke S... 3
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory May 18 Maggie Gallaghers... 14
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle May 6 Ditto 8
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,198 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC