Inslee urges Southwest Washington to agree on an I-5 Bridge effort - Wed, 03 May 2017 PST

Despite a lukewarm response from across the river after Washington lawmakers approved a measure to address the chronically congested crossing over the Columbia River, Gov. Jay Inslee is hopeful Oregon will eventually get behind a replacement Interstate 5 Bridge project. "If you have a job in , you want those workers to get to Portland, even if they reside here," Inslee said on Tuesday while speaking to a member of The Columbian's Editorial Board.

