Inside Evangelical Leaders' Private White House Dinner
For the first time since they formed last June, the members of Trump's campaign advisory board were meeting together not in weekly phone calls but in person, and having already accomplished what a year ago many thought was a long shot. on the bench had been reached, and their supporters' other objectives were in sight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TIME.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|50 min
|FireyFellow44
|5
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|125
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,627
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC