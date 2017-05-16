ICI head casts doubt on further delay...

ICI head casts doubt on further delay of DOL fiduciary rule

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: InvestmentNews

The leader of a major financial industry trade association on Friday cast doubt on whether the Labor Department's fiduciary rule would be delayed beyond June. Industry opponents of the rule have been urging new Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta to push back implementation of the regulation more than the 60 days it already has been stalled, from April 10 to June 9, while the agency reassesses the measure under a directive from President Donald J. Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestmentNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle 14 hr Ditto 8
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 125
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr 9 Love washington 18
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,627
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,670 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,702

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC