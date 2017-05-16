ICI head casts doubt on further delay of DOL fiduciary rule
The leader of a major financial industry trade association on Friday cast doubt on whether the Labor Department's fiduciary rule would be delayed beyond June. Industry opponents of the rule have been urging new Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta to push back implementation of the regulation more than the 60 days it already has been stalled, from April 10 to June 9, while the agency reassesses the measure under a directive from President Donald J. Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestmentNews.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|14 hr
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|125
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,627
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC