ICI head casts doubt on further delay of DOL fiduciary rule

The leader of a major financial industry trade association on Friday cast doubt on whether the Labor Department's fiduciary rule would be delayed beyond June. Industry opponents of the rule have been urging new Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta to push back implementation of the regulation more than the 60 days it already has been stalled, from April 10 to June 9, while the agency reassesses the measure under a directive from President Donald J. Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestmentNews.