Hill family, Bill Bryant lend their email lists to help Senate candidate Jinyoung Lee Englund

Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund, who is competing in the special state Senate election in Washington's 45th District this year with the full backing of the Republican establishment, announced today that she has raised a total of $225,000 since launching her campaign a few weeks ago . "I'm humbled and energized by the support of Washingtonians across our home state," said Englund in a prepared statement sent to NPI.

