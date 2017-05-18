Governors of Washington, Oregon seek more funding for Hanford
The governors of Washington and Oregon are asking President Donald Trump to increase the funding for cleanup efforts at Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Richland. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made their request to the president in a letter Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|Thu
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC