GOP leaders launch internal review into leak
House GOP leaders have launched an internal review into how someone secretly recorded and leaked audio of a private 2016 leadership meeting in which Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy jokes about how Russia is paying off President Trump. Sources familiar with the review told The Hill that GOP leadership is currently researching what federal statutes or House rules could be applied to hold the leaker accountable.
