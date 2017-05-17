Fractious House panel at center of latest Trump probes

House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., followed by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., chair of the Republican Conference, finishes a news conference at Republican National Committee Headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Ryan said Congress "can't deal with speculation and innuendo" and must gather all relevant information before "rushing to judgment" on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.

