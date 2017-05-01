Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry dies at age 78
Lowry, a Democrat who served in Congress for a decade before ultimately being elected governor in 1992, died Monday following complications from a stroke, according to a news release issued by his family. He was 78. Lowry was born in the tiny Whitman County town of St. John, where his family homesteaded in 1882, before statehood.
