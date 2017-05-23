Forecasters agree: This summer to be 'substantially cooler' than last summer in D.C.
Washington's four hottest summers on record have all occurred since 2010. Will punishing, record-setting heat repeat in the summer of 2017? The National Weather Service and five private-sector firms say to expect another hot summer, but probably not one for the record books.
