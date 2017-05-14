Flynn was warned by Trump transition ...

Flynn was warned by Trump transition officials about contacts with Russian ambassador

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle 20 hr Womb Bound 7
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) Apr 17 Memory cancer 125
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr 9 Love washington 18
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,627
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC