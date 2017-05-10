Environmentalists triumph as Senate upholds drilling rule

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, leaves the chamber following a surprising win for environmentalists and Democrats and a blow to the fossil-fuel industry, as the Republican-led Senate failed in a bid to reverse an Obama-era regulation restricting harmful methane emissions that escape from oil and gas wells on federal land, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.