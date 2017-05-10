Environmentalists triumph as Senate u...

Environmentalists triumph as Senate upholds drilling rule

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, leaves the chamber following a surprising win for environmentalists and Democrats and a blow to the fossil-fuel industry, as the Republican-led Senate failed in a bid to reverse an Obama-era regulation restricting harmful methane emissions that escape from oil and gas wells on federal land, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

