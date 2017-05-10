Environmentalists triumph as Senate upholds drilling rule
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, leaves the chamber following a surprising win for environmentalists and Democrats and a blow to the fossil-fuel industry, as the Republican-led Senate failed in a bid to reverse an Obama-era regulation restricting harmful methane emissions that escape from oil and gas wells on federal land, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I was running some errands
|10 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Tue
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Love washington
|18
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC