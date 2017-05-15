Efforts aim to boost film industry in...

Efforts aim to boost film industry in Yakima Valley - Mon, 15 May 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

When Rick Castaqeda directed his first feature film, he didn't want to shoot it in Los Angeles sites, which he calls clichi. "We filmed a scene in a wheat field, and it looks like a completely different place," said Castaqeda, co-founder of Psychic Bunny, which produced the movie about a top wine salesman and the problems in his life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) 21 hr swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle May 6 Ditto 8
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr '17 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr '17 Love washington 18
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,208 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC