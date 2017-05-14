Don't politicize FBI pick, lawmakers ...

Don't politicize FBI pick, lawmakers urge Trump

President Trump meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office at the White House on May 10. President Trump meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office at the White House on May 10. Lawmakers from both sides of the political divide cautioned President Trump on Sunday not to name a political figure to head the FBI , and a growing chorus declared that if the president has tapes of White House conversations with fired Director James B. Comey , they must be handed over.

