Don't politicize FBI pick, lawmakers urge Trump
President Trump meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office at the White House on May 10. President Trump meets with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office at the White House on May 10. Lawmakers from both sides of the political divide cautioned President Trump on Sunday not to name a political figure to head the FBI , and a growing chorus declared that if the president has tapes of White House conversations with fired Director James B. Comey , they must be handed over.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I was running some errands
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Love washington
|18
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC