Could Washington see a November elect...

Could Washington see a November election with no statewide ballot measures? Possibly

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Northwest Progressive Institute

We are now one third of the way through 2017, and politically speaking, it's already turning out to be a very unusual year, thanks to the continued, destructive ascendancy of Donald Trump. As Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat explains in today's edition of his semiweekly column , all politics seemingly now revolves around Trump, which was particularly true this past week with the politically-motivated dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Progressive Institute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle May 6 Ditto 8
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr '17 USA Today 1
News Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15) Apr '17 Love washington 18
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,197 • Total comments across all topics: 281,029,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC