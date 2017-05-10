Could Washington see a November election with no statewide ballot measures? Possibly

We are now one third of the way through 2017, and politically speaking, it's already turning out to be a very unusual year, thanks to the continued, destructive ascendancy of Donald Trump. As Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat explains in today's edition of his semiweekly column , all politics seemingly now revolves around Trump, which was particularly true this past week with the politically-motivated dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.

