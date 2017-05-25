Correction: Home Based Schools story
In a May 1, 2017 photo, Preston Merritt, 7, works on an interactive school assignment at his home in Walla Walla, Washington. Preston is enrolled in the first grade through Washington Connection Academy, an online school that was approved in the state in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Possible leak found at Washington nuclear site
|May 21
|Supersized Nuke S...
|3
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|May 18
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|14
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr '17
|davy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC