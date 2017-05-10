Condoleezza Rice says US will weather...

Condoleezza Rice says US will weather political storm over Comey firing

Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Wednesday that United States will weather the political firestorm following President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. "I'm confident that we have the institutions to get through what we're going through right now," Rice told Chris Cuomo on CNN's "New Day."

