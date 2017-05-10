Condoleezza Rice says US will weather political storm over Comey firing
Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice said Wednesday that United States will weather the political firestorm following President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. "I'm confident that we have the institutions to get through what we're going through right now," Rice told Chris Cuomo on CNN's "New Day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I was running some errands
|Wed
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr '17
|Love washington
|18
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC