Can Another Tech Squad to Transform How Washington Works?
When we think about efficiency we think Apple or Uber, not the DMV. President Trump and adviser Jared Kushner hope that by applying the ingenuity of Silicon Valley to the federal government's operations, they can make Washington work a bit better.
