CALL 6: Woman gets money back after finding mold

Flash Flood Watch issued May 10 at 2:48PM EDT expiring May 11 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton Flood Warning issued May 10 at 12:49PM EDT expiring May 16 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued May 10 at 12:49PM EDT expiring May 13 at 1:00PM EDT in effect for: Lawrence, Martin Flood Warning issued May 10 at 12:49PM EDT expiring May 11 at 10:34PM EDT in effect for: Bartholomew, Johnson, Shelby Flood Warning issued May 10 at 12:49PM EDT expiring May 14 at 10:00PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued May 10 at 12:49PM EDT expiring May 14 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox Flood Warning issued May 10 at 12:49PM EDT expiring May 15 at 11:59PM EDT in effect ... (more)

