Book review: Kennedy wielded influenc...

Book review: Kennedy wielded influence even after his death

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Near the end of "The Afterlife of John Fitzgerald Kennedy," author Michael Hogan marvels at an estimate of 40,000 books that have been published about the president who died in office in 1963. Hogan's angle, however, is to explore the life of John F. Kennedy after his death, his image and the power of his lingering influence on people and history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory 5 hr Putins Glock Holster 6
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Mon swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle May 6 Ditto 8
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr '17 USA Today 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,077,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC