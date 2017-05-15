Book review: Kennedy wielded influence even after his death

Near the end of "The Afterlife of John Fitzgerald Kennedy," author Michael Hogan marvels at an estimate of 40,000 books that have been published about the president who died in office in 1963. Hogan's angle, however, is to explore the life of John F. Kennedy after his death, his image and the power of his lingering influence on people and history.

