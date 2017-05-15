Bill sets new fees, limits on public records requests in Washington
Washington governments and public agencies will soon be able to charge for providing electronic copies of records in response to public records requests. The new fees are part of a pair of bills signed Tuesday by Gov. Jay Inslee and intended to streamline the pubic-records process for governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory
|22 min
|Putins Glock Holster
|6
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|swedenforever
|10
|I was running some errands
|May 10
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|May 9
|Aaron Hernandez d...
|127
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|May 6
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC