Azerbaijan contributes supporting over 200,000 jobs in Washington

Azerbaijan, a strategically located partner of the United States in the Caspian region, is emerging as a key transportation hub along the historic Silk Road as demonstrated by Azerbaijan's Silk Way Airlines' recent purchase of 10 new Boeing 737-Max 8 aircraft to be built at Boeing's plant in Renton, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the US Elin Suleymanov wrote in his article published by HeraldNet. Suleymanov said that while offering economic opportunities and stabilizing energy supplies, Azerbaijan stands with the US in struggling against terrorism and striving for a more peaceful world.

Chicago, IL

