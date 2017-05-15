Agriculture museum in Pomeroy showcas...

Agriculture museum in Pomeroy showcases Eastern Washington's wheat...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

But eventually, he was able to make a deal and relocated the 1929 tractor from its former home in Orange County, California. "When I saw it, I wanted it because I knew what it would look like when it was finished," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turning the FBI fiasco into a victory 12 min Jeeshush Sheeeria 11
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Mon swedenforever 10
I was running some errands May 10 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14) May 9 Aaron Hernandez d... 127
News GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle May 6 Ditto 8
News Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag... Apr 23 davy 2
News US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria... Apr '17 USA Today 1
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC