Actor David Bautista hits a Nats game, recalls poor childhood in D.C.

Hey, isn't that a wrestler-turned-actor David Bautista, taking in a Nats game Sunday afternoon with his family? The brawny D.C. native, who is getting good reviews for his role in the latest "Guardians of the Galaxy" flick, looked full of hometown pride in a Nats cap and vintage-style Washington jersey. He took to social media to share a sweet tale of growing up poor, not far from the site where Nats Park now sits.

