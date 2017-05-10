Abused and neglected immigrants gain ...

Abused and neglected immigrants gain new protections in Washington

Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill this week that bolsters legal protections for young, undocumented immigrants who have been neglected, abused, or abandoned by their parents. The new law puts Washington in line with federal policy, which gives legal status to some young people who are victims of abuse.

