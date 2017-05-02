A Library-Inspired Warby Parker is Coming to Bethesda Row
The hip eyeglass store Warby Parker will open its fourth storefront in the Washington area Saturday, this time in Bethesda Row. It's the second Maryland location for the once exclusively web-based brand, which is The interior design of the new location is inspired by a deluxe library, with cozy leather seating, marble-topped tables, globe lighting, and, of course, plenty of books and glasses.
