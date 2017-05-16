161 Students From Across the Country Named 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today announced the 53rd class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. "I congratulate this year's class of Presidential Scholars for their devotion to academic excellence and their parents and teachers who have guided them along the way," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP health care bill clears initial House hurdle
|15 min
|Ditto
|8
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|125
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,627
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC