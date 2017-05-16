161 Students From Across the Country Named 2017 U.S. Presidential Scholars

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos today announced the 53rd class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, recognizing 161 high school seniors for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. "I congratulate this year's class of Presidential Scholars for their devotion to academic excellence and their parents and teachers who have guided them along the way," said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

