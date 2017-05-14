14 Washington Winners

Scores and tasting notes for Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Chardonnay, Merlot, Riesling and more from Washington's Columbia Valley, Walla Walla Valley, Yakima Valley and beyond reviewed by Wine Spectator senior editor Tim Fish. Join today and get immediate access to this article, and to our entire database of more than 345,000 wine ratings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wine Spectator.