Workers Memorial Day observed with ceremony at Saginaw's Hoyt Park
Ceremonies were in Saginaw and elsewhere Friday, April 28, on Workers' Memorial Day, to commemorate those who have died or suffered illness or injury on the job. The ceremony in Saginaw took place at Hoyt Park, off South Washington Avenue on the city's East Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington, West Coast states in legal fight ag...
|Apr 23
|davy
|2
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|Apr 17
|Memory cancer
|125
|US, Russia clash in Security Council over Syria...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Boehner: Shutdown will hurt anti-abortion right... (Sep '15)
|Apr 9
|Love washington
|18
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|GOP, Dems, Obama reach accord on 2-year budget ... (Oct '15)
|Mar '17
|Tramps Trailer
|51
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC